Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Health-care disparities based on race and socioeconomic status among trauma patients are well-documented. However, the influence of these factors on the management of rib fractures following thoracic trauma is unknown. The aim of this study is to describe the association of race and insurance status on management and outcomes in patients who sustain rib fractures.



METHODS: The Trauma Quality Improvement Program database was used to identify adult patients who presented with rib fractures between 2015 and 2016. Patient demographics, injury severity, procedures performed, and outcomes were evaluated. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to determine the effect of race and insurance status on mortality and the likelihood of rib fixation surgery and epidural analgesia for pain management.



RESULTS: A total of 95,227 patients were identified. Of these, 2923 (3.1%) underwent rib fixation. Compared to White patients, Asians (AOR: 0.57, P = 0.001), Blacks or African-Americans (AA) (AOR: 0.70, P < 0.001), and Hispanics/Latinos (HL) (AOR: 0.78, P < 0.001) were less likely to undergo rib fixation surgery. AA patients (AOR: 0.67, P = 0.004), other non-Whites (ONW) (AOR: 0.61, P = 0.001), and HL (AOR 0.65, P = 0.006) were less likely to receive epidural analgesia. Compared to privately insured patients, mortality was higher in uninsured patients (AOR: 1.72, P < 0.001), Medicare patients (AOR: 1.80, P < 0.001), and patients with other non-private insurance (AOR: 1.23, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Non-White race is associated with a decreased likelihood of rib fixation and/or epidural placement, while underinsurance is associated with higher mortality in patients with thoracic trauma. Prospective efforts to examine the socioeconomic disparities within this population are warranted.

