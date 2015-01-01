Abstract

INTRODUCTION: How spinal cord injury and disorder (SCI/D) function, caregiver affiliate stigma, and caregiver depression and burden are associated has not been adequately studied. In Turkey, a region with a developing healthcare infrastructure, SCI/D caregivers may have a higher responsibility of care given limited resources and may experience greater psychological distress associated with caregiving than in more developed healthcare systems.



OBJECTIVE: To examine whether SCI/D function, caregiver affiliate stigma, and caregiver burden and depression in Turkey are associated with each other.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey design. SETTING: Participants were recruited from the Turkish Spinal Cord Injury Foundation and from the SCI/D service at Istanbul Physical Rehabilitation Hospital. PARTICIPANTS: 82 SCI/D caregivers in Turkey. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Barthel Index, Affiliate Stigma Scale, Zarit Burden Interview, and Patient Health Questionnaire-9.



RESULTS: In an initial path model using bootstrapping, SCI/D function did not predict affiliate stigma, and once this path was trimmed, a final path model suggested that SCI/D function and affiliate stigma predicted caregiver burden, which in turn predicted caregiver depression. Burden partially mediated the effects of both SCI/D function and affiliate stigma on caregiver depression. All paths in the final model were statistically significant, and the fit indices suggested good fit.



CONCLUSIONS: Because affiliate SCI/D function and stigma exerted a cascade of statistical effects across caregiver burden and depression, interventions should be developed and tested to help caregivers cope with low SCI/D function and combat affiliate stigma, preventing it from exerting harmful effects. Previously developed caregiver interventions should be translated and culturally adapted for a Turkish context, given that the burden and depression outcomes these interventions target are highly relevant for Turkish SCI/D caregivers. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en