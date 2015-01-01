Abstract

Suicidal behavior is influenced by many risk factors such as childhood trauma, stressful life events, genetic factors, and severe mental illnesses. Suicidal ideation is present in 50% of schizophrenia patients and is associated with an elevated risk of suicide attempt. Studies have shown that epigenetic mechanisms are associated with suicidal behavior in schizophrenia. Although several studies have suggested the importance of epigenetic factors in suicidal ideation and behavior, no studies have investigated global methylation in association with these two phenotypes. This study investigated global methylation level/change in association with current and emergent suicidal ideation and also with suicide attempt. Forty-seven schizophrenia patients were assessed for the association between global methylation and suicide attempt, and a subsample of these patients (n = 27) was assessed for current suicidal ideation. Afterwards, we performed a longitudinal analysis in which global methylation changes during a 3-month follow-up were compared between patients with and without emergent suicidal ideation. This methylation analysis did not find evidence for a significant association between global methylation and suicidal ideation or suicide attempt. To date, there are no robust biomarkers predicting suicidal ideation or behavior in psychotic patients. This study is the first to investigate global methylation in predicting suicidal ideation and behavior. Although we did not find evidence for an association between global methylation and these phenotypes, our findings may offer novel insights into the molecular mechanisms linked to suicide. Future investigation may measure global methylation in association with suicidal ideation or behavior in larger samples.

Language: en