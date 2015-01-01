Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death for young adults, and college-enrolled students are at markedly high risk for suicide. Psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) and sleep difficulties are prevalent among college students and have been linked to increased suicidal ideation (SI). This cross-sectional study examined the relation between PLEs and SI, moderated by sleep quality, in a sample of 442 students at a university counseling center. The Behavioral Health Measure-43 (BHM-43) was used to evaluate mental health symptoms, including sleep quality and SI. The PRIME Screen-Revised was used to measure PLEs. Regression results indicated that higher PRIME scores statistically predicted greater SI. There was a significant interaction between PRIME and sleep quality in predicting SI. Among individuals with greater sleep difficulties, PLEs were positively, significantly associated with SI. The PRIME was not a significant predictor of SI at lower levels of sleep difficulties (i.e. better sleep quality). This interaction effect remained significant when controlling for age and the BHM-43 depression and bipolar subscales.



FINDINGS suggest that sleep difficulties may be linked to increased SI for individuals with PLEs, and better sleep may be protective. Further research is needed to explore treatment targeting PLEs and/or sleep to mitigate suicide risk among university students.

Language: en