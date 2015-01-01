|
Thompson EC, Jay SY, Andorko ND, Millman ZB, Rouhakhtar PR, Sagun K, Han SC, Herman B, Schiffman J. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 296: e113668.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Suicide is a leading cause of death for young adults, and college-enrolled students are at markedly high risk for suicide. Psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) and sleep difficulties are prevalent among college students and have been linked to increased suicidal ideation (SI). This cross-sectional study examined the relation between PLEs and SI, moderated by sleep quality, in a sample of 442 students at a university counseling center. The Behavioral Health Measure-43 (BHM-43) was used to evaluate mental health symptoms, including sleep quality and SI. The PRIME Screen-Revised was used to measure PLEs. Regression results indicated that higher PRIME scores statistically predicted greater SI. There was a significant interaction between PRIME and sleep quality in predicting SI. Among individuals with greater sleep difficulties, PLEs were positively, significantly associated with SI. The PRIME was not a significant predictor of SI at lower levels of sleep difficulties (i.e. better sleep quality). This interaction effect remained significant when controlling for age and the BHM-43 depression and bipolar subscales.
Suicidal ideation; College counseling; Psychotic-like experiences; Sleep disorder