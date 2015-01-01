Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Sewol ferry accident was a human-made disaster that caused the death of 250 high school students on board the ferry. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is one of the most serious mental health sequela among those exposed to disasters. Therefore this study assessed the PTSD symptoms among bereaved family members and surviving students after the disaster, along with associated risk factors.



METHODS: Bereaved family members (N = 80) and surviving students (N = 48) of the disaster were assessed by self-reported questionnaires 2.5 years after the disaster. Sociodemographic and psychological variables (i.e., PTSD, depression, embitterment, rumination, and others) were obtained. Multivariable Poisson regression analyses were conducted to identify the factors associated with PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS: Sixty-seven (83.8%) of the bereaved family members and three (6.3%) of the surviving students were suffering from probable PTSD. Depression and embitterment were associated with PTSD symptoms in both groups. Social support and meaning in life were related to PTSD symptoms only in the surviving students, while intrusive rumination and posttraumatic growth were related to PTSD symptoms only in the bereaved family members.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings may help identify high-risk groups for PTSD and aid the development of psychological interventions to ameliorate PTSD symptoms of those affected by disasters.



Keywords: Bereavement

Language: en