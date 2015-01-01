|
Lee SH, Noh JW, Kim KB, Kim EJ, Oh J, Chae JH. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 296: e113666.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: The Sewol ferry accident was a human-made disaster that caused the death of 250 high school students on board the ferry. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is one of the most serious mental health sequela among those exposed to disasters. Therefore this study assessed the PTSD symptoms among bereaved family members and surviving students after the disaster, along with associated risk factors.
Language: en
Disaster; Depression; Bereaved families; Embitterment; Surviving students