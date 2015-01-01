Abstract

Accurate and fast path calculation is essential for applications such as vehicle navigation systems and transportation network routing. Although many shortest path algorithms for restricted search areas have been developed in the past ten years to speed up the efficiency of path query, the performance including the practicability still needs to be improved. To settle this problem, this paper proposes a new method of calculating statistical parameters based on a unidirectional road network model that is more in line with the real world and a path planning algorithm for dynamically restricted search areas that constructs virtual boundaries at a lower confidence level. We conducted a detailed experiment on the proposed algorithm with the real road network in Zhengzhou. As the experiment shows, compared with the existing algorithms, the proposed algorithm improves the search performance significantly in the condition of optimal path under the premise of ensuring the optimal path solution.

Language: en