Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the clinical use of Epworth Sleepiness Score (ESS) and STOP-BANG questionnaires in the evaluation of sleep apnoea-related risk factors for motor vehicle accident (MVA) among public transport drivers in Delhi, India.



METHODS: The present cross-sectional study is based on data collected between April 2018 and March 2019 from public transport drivers in Delhi. All drivers coming for gas filling to 43 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Delhi were included in the study. The evaluation of sleep apnoea-related risk factors for motor vehicle accident was done using ESS and STOP-BANG Score.



RESULTS: A total of 4094 drivers participated in this study, and 299 drivers (7%) gave a history of motor vehicle accidents during the preceding 3 years. Drivers with STOP-BANG score ≥ 3 had a higher risk for MVA (OR 1.59; 95% CI 1.26-2.02; p value < 0.0001). Score of ESS ≥ 10 carried a very high risk for MVA (OR 26.95; 95% CI 16.18-44.87; p value < 0.0001). The other risk factor of significance was alcoholism (OR 1.37; 95% CI 1.04-1.80; p value < 0.0248).



CONCLUSION: Among public transport drivers in Delhi, daytime sleepiness is the major contributing factor to motor vehicle accidents. ESS and STOP-BANG questionnaires may be good screening tools for the clinical evaluation of OSA. Community-based screening of OSA is required for identification of public transport drivers at high risk of MVA.

