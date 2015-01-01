Abstract

PURPOSE: Earlier findings indicate that socioeconomic status (SES) of family associates with family functioning. This study examined the impacts of family functioning and genetic risk for schizophrenia on psychiatric morbidity of adoptees in families of high SES (HSES) and low SES (LSES).



METHODS: The study population is a subgroup of the Finnish Adoptive Family Study of Schizophrenia. Of the adoptees, 152 had high genetic risk for schizophrenia spectrum disorders (HR) and 151 adoptees had low risk (LR). Of the adoptees, 185 (HR = 94, LR = 91) were raised in high-SES (HSES) families and 118 (HR = 58, LR = 60) in low-SES (LSES) families. The family SES was determined by the occupational status of the main provider of the family. The functioning of adoptive families was assessed based on Global Family Ratings (GFRs) and psychiatric disorders on DSM-III-R criteria.



RESULTS: In the HSES families, the psychiatric morbidity of the adoptees was emphasized by HR (OR = 4.28, CI 2.14-8.56) and dysfunctional family processes (OR = 6.44, CI 2.75-15.04). In the LSES families, the adoptees´ psychiatric morbidity was almost significantly increased by HR (OR = 2.10, CI 0.99-4.45), but not by dysfunctional family processes (OR = 1.33, CI 0.53-3.34).



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that in HSES families, dysfunctional family processes and HR for schizophrenia increased the likelihoods for the development of psychiatric disorders in adoptees. The results can be utilized in identifying risk factors in the development of psychiatric disorders and focusing preventative strategies on risk groups with acknowledging the importance of family functioning.

