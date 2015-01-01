Abstract

This study moved away from the usual empirical and moral discussion about all-encompassing child maltreatment mandatory reporting outcomes toward a much more detailed and nuanced investigation of its implementation in a minority group. We focused on female Arab art-therapists in Israel working in their community. Twelve female Arab art-therapists participated in semi-structured interviews. Data were analysed using grounded theory. Participants' extreme vulnerability was an emergent quality of analysis and facilitated intersectional framing to account for the findings. The convergence of gender, ethno-culture and occupational status constituted unique obstacles to reporting. Participants described an array of systemic barriers to reporting, some of which could jeopardise their safety and that of their family and job. They raised doubts about the benefits of reporting outweighing the harm. Creating a climate in which reporting is possible and acceptable is the responsibility of the society, rather than that of individuals.

