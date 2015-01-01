Abstract

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the globe, frontline as well as backend health care workers (HCW) face tremendous pressure owing to shortage of staff, concerns about their personal safety, the safety of loved ones, and shortage of equipment such as ventilators and protective gear.



In addition to these challenges, globally HCW are increasingly battling against a peculiar problem of stigma and aggression against them.1 Moreover, stigma against infectious diseases has been a perennial problem in India.2 This has manifested itself in several unsavoury incidents such as eviction of doctors from their homes,3 acts of violence against field health workers,4 and denial of burial space to HCW who expired in the line of duty.5 More common stigmatizing behaviours include isolation within residential communities, local stores, as well as among friends and relatives.6



That this development happened in spite of the repeated appeals to the citizens to show appreciation to the health care personnel through social and community acts of clapping and saluting, by a person no less than the Prime Minister himself,7 warrants closer examination. Further, stigma against HCW may have many negative ramifications; it may demotivate frontline HCW, increase their anxiety, reduce their efficiency, and trigger suicide, although rarely. Further, we offer some insights into the potential drivers of this behaviour in India and also outline some approaches to mitigate the stigma against HCW...

