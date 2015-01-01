|
Karasz A, Anne S, Hamadani JD, Tofail F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(1): e279.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Depression, a debilitating disorder, is highly prevalent among low-income women in low- and middle-income countries. Standard psychotherapeutic approaches may be helpful, but low treatment uptake, low retention, and transient treatment effects reduce the benefit of therapy. This pilot randomized controlled trial examined the effectiveness and feasibility of an integrated depression treatment/economic strengthening intervention. The study took place in two villages in the Sirajganj district in rural Bangladesh. Forty-eight low-income women with depressive symptoms (Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) score ≥ 10) were recruited and randomized to intervention or control arms. The intervention included a six-month group-based, fortnightly depression management and financial literacy intervention, which was followed by a cash-transfer of $186 (equivalent to the cost of two goats) at 12 months' follow-up. The cash transfer could be used to purchase a productive asset (e.g., agricultural animals). The control arm received no intervention.
Language: en
Keywords
Bangladesh; depression; poverty; self-esteem; ASHA; asset; cash-transfer; matched savings; PHQ-9; structural interventions; tension