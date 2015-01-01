Abstract

The aim of the present study was to evaluate the injury patterns and etiology of orbital bone fractures treated at a busy level one trauma center.Between 2015 and 2019, patients with orbital bone fractures from the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Royal London Hospital, were evaluated in a retrospective analysis. A pro-forma was used to collect data from electronic patient records. Parameters included age, gender, maxillofacial fracture, mechanism of injury, and length of hospital admission.Of 582 patients, 82% (n = 476) were male and 18% (n = 106) were female, with those in the age group 20 to 29 years most affected (36%; n = 212). The most common etiology was interpersonal violence (55%; n = 320), followed by falls (20%; n = 118) and road traffic accidents (12%, n = 68). The most common isolated orbital bone fracture site was the orbital floor (40%; n = 234). Of the impure orbital fractures, the zygoma was the most commonly involved structure adjacent to the orbit (19%, n = 110).In our department, the authors see high numbers of complex orbital bone requiring surgical treatment. Interpersonal violence is a significant cause of orbital bone fractures with young males most affected. This study provides an insight into the current trends in etiology, demographics, and clinical findings of orbital fractures that will help guide prevention and treatment strategies.

