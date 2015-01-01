Abstract

The United Nations (UN) has referred to the Rohingya as the "most persecuted minority on earth". For decades, this predominantly Muslim ethnic group has been subjected to systematic discrimination, statelessness and intentional violence at the hands of the government of Myanmar. The methodological use of sexual and gender-based violence, primarily against women and girls, has been a key feature of the assault on this community. As a result, there has been a large rise in genital injuries, unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and other forms of sexually transmitted infections. Although many actors in the global health community have recognized the severity of these atrocities, there remain large gaps in the sexual and reproductive health needs of survivors. It is vital that the global health community actively works to expand on current services and integrate long-term resources and programming, as well as advocate for political and legal justice for survivors.



The use of sexual and gender-based violence as a tool for ethnic cleansing has had severe impacts on the state of sexual and reproductive health within the Rohingya community. There is currently an inadequate availability of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care, which places women and girls at increased risk of morbidity and mortality. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has helped assist 3500 sexual assault survivors since August of 2017, though it is estimated that upwards of 58 700 women and girls have been subjected to sexual violence. What is even more concerning than the sheer volume of assaults is the fact that only 6%-7% of sexual assault survivors seek medical care after experiencing violence.

