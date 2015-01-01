Abstract

Women living with HIV (WLWH), experience disproportionate rates of violence, along with suboptimal HIV health outcomes, despite recent advancements in HIV treatment, known as antiretroviral therapy (ART). The objectives of this study were to: (a) describe different types of support needed to take ART and (b) investigate the social and structural correlates associated with needing support for ART adherence among WLWH. Data are drawn from Sexual health and HIV/AIDS: Women's Longitudinal Needs Assessment, a community-based open research cohort with cisgender and transgender WLWH, aged 14+ who live or access HIV services in Metro Vancouver, Canada (2014-present). Baseline and semi-annual questionnaires are administered by community interviewers alongside a clinical visit with a sexual health research nurse. Bivariate and multivariable logistic regression using generalized estimating equations and an exchangeable working correlation matrix was used to model factors associated with needing supports for ART adherence. Among 276 WLWH, 51% (n = 142) reported needing support for ART adherence; 95% of participants reported lifetime gender-based violence and identified many interpersonal, structural, community, and clinical supports that would facilitate and support ART adherence. In multivariable logistic regression, participants who were Indigenous (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 1.70, 95% confidence intervals [CI]: 1.07-2.72), or otherwise racialized (AOR: 2.36, 95% CI : 1.09-5.12) versus white, experienced recent gender-based physical violence (AOR : 1.54, 95% CI : 1.03-2.31), lifetime post-traumatic stress disorder (AOR : 1.97, 95% CI : 1.22-3.18), and recent illicit drug use (AOR : 2.15, 95% CI : 1.43-3.22), had increased odds of needing support for ART adherence. This research suggests a need for trauma-informed, culturally safe and culturally responsive practice and services for WLWH along the HIV care continuum to support ART adherence. All services should be developed by, with, and for WLWH and tailored according to gender identity, taking into account history, culture, and trauma, including the negative impacts of settler colonialism for Indigenous people.

