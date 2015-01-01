|
Durkin A, Willmore B, Sarnoff CN, Hemenway D. J. Law Med. Ethics 2020; 48(Suppl 4): 32-38.
The firearms data infrastructure in the United States is severely limited in scope and fragmented in nature. Improved data systems are needed in order to address gun violence and promote productive conversation about gun policy. In the absence of federal leadership in firearms data systems improvement, motivated states may take proactive steps to stitch gaps in data systems. We propose that states evaluate the gaps in their systems, expand data collection, and improve data presentation and availability.
Language: en