Goodwin AK, Grayson TJ. J. Law Med. Ethics 2020; 48(Suppl 4): 164-171.

(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1177/1073110520979418

unavailable

This article proposes potential strategies to address gun violence in communities of color while identifying the harms associated with a policing-centered, criminal legal approach. In addition to highlighting the dangers associated with the United States' current criminal legal tactics to reduce gun violence in these communities, the authors advocate for community-endorsed strategies that give those impacted by this issue the resources to take on gun violence in their own communities. Specifically, they identify, describe, and endorse a series of violence prevention programs that rely on community relations to detect and prevent incidents of gun violence and that view gun violence as a public health rather than criminal legal issue.


Language: en
