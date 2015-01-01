SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Durkin A, Schenck C, Narayan Y, Nyhan K, Khoshnood K, Vermund SH. J. Law Med. Ethics 2020; 48(Suppl 4): 191-197.

(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1177/1073110520979422

unavailable

Rates of firearm injury and mortality are far higher in the United States compared to other high-income nations. Patterns of firearm injury have complex causal pathways; different social contexts may be differentially affected by firearm legislation. In the context of the diversity of social, political, and legal approaches at the state level, we suggest the application of the social ecological model as a conceptual public health framework to guide future policy interventions in the U.S.


