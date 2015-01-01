|
Cameron-Burr KT, Conicella A, Neavyn MJ. J. Med. Toxicol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: The USA is in an opioid epidemic, with an increased number of individuals taking psychoactive drugs while executing the tasks of everyday life, including operating a motor vehicle. The pharmacology of opioids has been widely studied, but the effects of opioids on psychomotor function, driving performance, and the risk of motor vehicle collision remain less clear. Clinicians are faced with the challenge of controlling patient pain while also reconciling conflicting messages from the literature about how safe it is for their patients taking opioids to engage in potentially dangerous routine tasks.
Driving; Opioid; Vigilance; Impairment; Psychomotor