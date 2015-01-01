|
Wu H, Zheng J, Xu S, Fang Y, Wu Y, Zeng J, Shao A, Shi L, Lu J, Mei S, Wang X, Guo X, Wang Y, Zhao Z, Zhang J. J. Neuroinflammation 2021; 18(1): e2.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Microglial/macrophage activation and neuroinflammation are key cellular events following TBI, but the regulatory and functional mechanisms are still not well understood. Myeloid-epithelial-reproductive tyrosine kinase (Mer), a member of the Tyro-Axl-Mer (TAM) family of receptor tyrosine kinases, regulates multiple features of microglial/macrophage physiology. However, its function in regulating the innate immune response and microglial/macrophage M1/M2 polarization in TBI has not been addressed. The present study aimed to evaluate the role of Mer in regulating microglial/macrophage M1/M2 polarization and neuroinflammation following TBI.
TBI; Neuroinflammation; M1/M2 polarization; Mer; Microglia/macrophage