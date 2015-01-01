|
Citation
|
Priebe Rocha L, Soares C, McGregor A, Chen S, Kaplan A, Rose RR, Galvão H, Siqueira CE, Allen JD. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Brazilians represent a growing proportion of immigrants in the USA. Little is known about their health or healthcare utilization after their arrival. This study aimed to gather formative data to understand the needs of Brazilian immigrant women to guide public health interventions. We conducted five focus groups with Brazilian women born in Brazil (n = 47) and 13 key informant interviews with representatives from Brazilian-serving organizations. Participants were recruited from churches and social service organizations in the Greater Boston area.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Immigrants; Qualitative research; Brazilian; Community-based interventions; Community-based participatory research