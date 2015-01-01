Abstract

Brazilians represent a growing proportion of immigrants in the USA. Little is known about their health or healthcare utilization after their arrival. This study aimed to gather formative data to understand the needs of Brazilian immigrant women to guide public health interventions. We conducted five focus groups with Brazilian women born in Brazil (n = 47) and 13 key informant interviews with representatives from Brazilian-serving organizations. Participants were recruited from churches and social service organizations in the Greater Boston area.



FINDINGS revealed that mental health was the most pressing health priority; many attributed high levels of anxiety and depression to worries about undocumented status, separation from social networks, and strenuous work schedules. Occupational health issues were frequently mentioned, including musculoskeletal complaints, skin rashes, and respiratory problems. Domestic violence was also a concern, and many women feared reporting to police due to undocumented status. Most reported good access to medical care and described the quality of healthcare services as superior to that available in Brazil. However, many reported challenges with interpersonal communication with providers, dissatisfaction with a perceived unwillingness from providers to order medical tests or prescribe treatment, and limited access to mental health services. There was agreement that effective intervention strategies should use social media, radio, and group education in churches.

Language: en