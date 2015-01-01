SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Allahabadi S, Amendola A, Lau BC. JBJS Rev. 2020; 8(12): e20.00067.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Wolters Kluwer)

DOI

10.2106/JBJS.RVW.20.00067

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Surgical decision-making should consider factors to help optimize return to play for athletes with foot and ankle injuries, including injuries to the syndesmosis, the Achilles tendon, the fifth metatarsal, and the Lisfranc complex. Understanding influential factors on return to play may help orthopaedic surgeons counsel athletes and coaches on expectations for a timeline to return to play and performance metrics. ": Outcomes after rigid and flexible fixation for syndesmotic injuries are generally favorable. Some data support an earlier return to sport and higher functional scores with flexible fixation, in addition to lower rates of reoperation and a decreased incidence of malreduction, particularly with deltoid repair, if indicated. ": Minimally invasive techniques for Achilles tendon repair have been shown to have a decreased risk of wound complications. Athletes undergoing Achilles repair should expect to miss a full season of play to recover. ": Athletes with fifth metatarsal fractures have better return-to-play outcomes with surgical management and can expect a high return-to-play rate within approximately 3 months of surgery. ": Percutaneous treatment of Lisfranc injuries may expedite return to play relative to open procedures.


Language: en
