Abstract

This comprehensive review article aims to provide some definitive statements on the factors like clinical syndromes, radiological findings, and decompressive surgery, that may influence the outcomes in cervical spinal cord injury management. Literature search on these factors published in the last decade were analyzed and definite statements prepared and voted for consensus opinion by the WFNS Spine Committee members and experts in this field at a meeting in Moscow in June 2019 using Delphi method. This was re-evaluated in a meeting in Pakistan in November 2019. Finally, the consensus statements were brought out as recommendations by the committee to the world literature. Traumatic Spinal Cord Syndromes have good prognosis except in elderly and when the presenting neurological deficit was very poor. Though conservative management provides satisfactory results, results can be improved with surgery when instability and progressive compression was present. Locked facet with spinal cord injury denotes poor prognosis. Magnetic resonance imaging T2 imaging is the essential prognostic indicator that apart from sagittal grade, length of injury, maximum canal compromise, maximum spinal cord compression, axial grading (BASIC) score. Diffusion tensor imaging is the next promising predictor in the pipeline. Decompressive surgery when done earlier especially within 24 hours of injury provides better result and there is no clear evidence to show medical management is better or equivalent to delayed surgical management. Clinical syndromes, radiological syndromes, and surgical decompression have strong impact on the out comes in the management of cervical spinal cord injury. Our comprehensive review and final recommendations on this subject will be of great importance in understanding the complex treatment methods in use.

Language: en