Abstract

OBJECTIVES: As a protective measure to slow down the transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 in Korea, social distancing was implemented from February 29(th), 2020. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of domestic incidents and intentional injury during March 2020 when social distancing was in effect.



METHODS: There were 12,638 patients who visited the Level 1 trauma center of Chungnam province with injuries from domestic incidents, familial discord, and intentional injury. The prevalence of injuries during March 2020 was compared with the average of the previous 5 years, and the average for every March between 2015 and 2019.



RESULTS: The prevalence of domestic incidents in March 2020 was significantly higher than the 5-year average, and the average for every March from 2015 to 2019 (p < 0.001). Familial discord (p = 0.002) and intentional injury (p = 0.031) were more frequently observed in March 2020. Adolescents showed a markedly higher level of intentional injury in March 2020 than in both the 5-year average (p = 0.031), and average for every March over the previous 5 years (p = 0.037).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of domestic incidents and intentional injury were significantly higher during the period of social distancing in Korea. There is a need for social consensus, better policies, and psychological support services, especially if faced with a second or third wave of coronavirus disease.

Language: en