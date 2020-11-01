|
Chang YR, Kim KM, Kim HJ, Kim DH, Kim J, Noh D, Ma DS, Yun J, Yun JH, Lee SW, Choi SH, Heo Y, Chang SW. Osong Public Health Res. Perspect. 2020; 11(6): 345-350.
33403197
OBJECTIVES: As a protective measure to slow down the transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 in Korea, social distancing was implemented from February 29(th), 2020. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of domestic incidents and intentional injury during March 2020 when social distancing was in effect.
trauma; suicide; domestic violence; COVID-19