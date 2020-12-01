SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brown DA, Grant G, Evans K, Leung FT, Hides JA. Phys. Ther. Sport 2020; 48: 101-108.

Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.ptsp.2020.12.019

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to describe the concussion-related symptoms reported among combat sport athletes with and without a history of concussion, and a history of neck injury.

DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey. SETTING: Data were collected using an online survey instrument. PARTICIPANTS: Three hundred and nine adult combat sport athletes. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Self-reported 12-month concussion history and neck injury history and a 22-item symptom checklist.

RESULTS: A history of concussion was reported by 19.1% of athletes, a history of neck injury was reported by 23.0%, and 13.6% reported both injuries. Neck pain was the most frequently reported symptom. Athletes with a history of injury had significantly greater proportions of 'high' total symptoms and symptom severity scores compared with athletes with no history of injury. Athletes with a history of concussion had 2.35 times higher odds of reporting 'high' total symptoms and symptoms severity scores.

CONCLUSION: Athletes with a history of concussion or neck injury have greater odds of presenting with higher symptom scores. The presence of high total symptom scores and high symptom severity scores may indicate a need for further investigation into domains commonly associated with concussion.


Traumatic brain injury; Martial arts; Boxing; Brain concussion; Symptom reporting

