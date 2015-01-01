Abstract

Sleep is intimately linked to cognitive performance and exposure to traumatic stress that leads to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) impairs both sleep and cognitive function. However, the contribution of pre-trauma sleep loss to subsequent trauma-dependent fear-associated memory impairment remains unstudied. We hypothesized that sleep deprivation (SD) prior to trauma exposure may increase the severity of a PTSD-like phenotype in rats exposed to single prolonged stress (SPS), a rodent model of PTSD. Rats were exposed to SPS alone, SD alone, or a combination of SPS+SD and measures of fear-associated memory impairments and vigilance state changes were compared to a group of control animals not exposed to SPS or SD. We found that SPS, and SPS+SD animals showed impaired fear-associated memory processing and that the addition of SD to SPS did not further exaggerate the effect of SPS alone. Additionally, the combination of SPS with SD results in a unique homeostatic sleep duration phenotype when compared to SD, SPS, or control animals. SPS exposure following SD represses homeostatic rebound and eliminates sleep-deprivation-induced increases in NREM sleep delta power. This work identifies a unique time frame where trauma exposure and sleep interact and identifies this window of time as a potential therapeutic treatment window for staving off the negative consequences of trauma exposure.

Language: en