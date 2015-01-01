|
Citation
|
Dib JE, Yaacoub HE, Ikdais WH, Atallah E, Merheb TJ, Ajaltouni J, Akkari M, Mourad M, Nasr ME, Hachem D, Kazour F, Tahan F, Haddad G, Azar J, Zoghbi M, Haddad C, Hallit S, Adams CE. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Agitated patients constitute 10% of all emergency psychiatric treatment. Management guidelines, the preferred treatment of clinicians differ in opinion and practice. In Lebanon, the use of the triple therapy haloperidol plus promethazine plus chlorpromazine (HPC) is frequently used but no studies involving this combination exists.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intramuscular; lebanon; randomised clinical trial; Rapid tranquillisation; TREC