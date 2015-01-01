|
Citation
|
Malamut ST, Salmivalli C. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33404941
|
Abstract
|
Although there is evidence of concurrent associations between victimization and bully perpetration, it is still unclear how this relation unfolds over time. This study investigates whether victimization in childhood is a prospective risk factor for bully perpetration in early adolescence, and examines rumination as a socio-cognitive factor that may mediate this association. Participants included 553 third graders (43.2% boys; M(age) = 9.85), with follow-up assessments when they were in fourth, seventh, and eighth grade.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anger; Victimization; Bullying; Rumination