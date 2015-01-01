Abstract

This longitudinal study examined the developmental trajectories of internalizing and externalizing problems, as well as the moderating role of children's locus of control on the relations between traditional and cyberbullying victimization and developmental trajectories of internalizing and externalizing problems. A total of 4180 Chinese elementary school students (M(age) = 9.90 years) completed measures of bullying victimization (Time 1), locus of control (Time 1), internalizing and externalizing problems (from Time 1 to Time 5, 6-month intervals). Latent growth curve analyses indicated (a) internalizing problems first gradually decreased and then increased across time, whereas externalizing problems decreased slowly and remained steady over time; (b) both traditional and cyberbullying victimization served as risk factors for internalizing and externalizing problems; however, the effects of traditional bullying victimization on internalizing and externalizing problems were stronger than those for cyberbullying victimization; (c) locus of control moderated the relations between traditional bullying victimization and developmental trajectories of internalizing and externalizing problems. Consistent with cognitive diathesis-stress models, children who experienced higher levels of traditional bullying victimization and reported an external locus of control were more likely to experience internalizing and externalizing problems. This study also identified meaningful gender differences. Implications for the prevention of behavior problems were discussed.

