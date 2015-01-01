|
Tampke EC, Fite PJ. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33404946
Perceived containment is the belief that one can be controlled by the limits set by authority figures, with low levels of perceived containment indicating that one does not believe they can be controlled by others. Low levels of perceived containment have been associated with a range of problem behaviors in youth, including proactive and reactive aggression. However, the stability of perceived containment across time and authority figures in middle childhood is not well understood. Additionally, more research is needed to understand how perceived containment is associated with the trajectories of related problem behavior, such as proactive and reactive functions of aggression. Thus, the current study evaluated univariate and bivariate growth trajectories of perceived containment and proactive and reactive aggression across 2 years in middle childhood. Participants were 249 elementary school youth (41% female, 7-10 years old). Children self-reported on perceived containment and proactive and reactive aggression at 4 time points across a two-year period.
Language: en
Middle childhood; Perceived containment; Proactive aggression; Reactive aggression