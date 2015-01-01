Abstract

The majority of adolescents with psychiatric disorders use social media, engaging in a range of online activities that may confer both risks and benefits. Very little work, however, has examined engagement in online activities related to self-injury among these youth, such as posting about self-injury, viewing self-injury related content, or messaging about self-injury with online or offline friends. This study examined the frequency and types of online self-injury activities in which adolescents engage, perceived functions that these activities serve, and associated risk for self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs). Participants were 589 psychiatrically-hospitalized adolescents (M(age) = 14.88), who completed self-report measures assessing online self-injury activities, perceived functions and consequences of these activities, and SITBs.



RESULTS indicated that 43.3% of the sample had engaged in online self-injury activities, that the majority (74.8%) used social networking sites (e.g., Snapchat, Instagram) to do so, and that these activities were significantly more common among sexual and gender minority youth. Adolescents who talked about self-injury with friends met online were more likely to report a history of suicide attempt(s). A latent profile analysis revealed three distinct subgroups of youth based on their perceived functions of engaging in online self-injury activities. Subgroups reporting higher levels of engagement for purposes of identity exploration, self-expression, and aiding recovery were at heightened risk for negative perceived consequences of these activities and reported greater suicidal ideation severity.



FINDINGS offer new insights for identifying youth who may be at heightened risk for SITBs in the context of social media use.

Language: en