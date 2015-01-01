|
Nesi J, Burke TA, Lawrence HR, MacPherson HA, Spirito A, Wolff JC. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33404950
The majority of adolescents with psychiatric disorders use social media, engaging in a range of online activities that may confer both risks and benefits. Very little work, however, has examined engagement in online activities related to self-injury among these youth, such as posting about self-injury, viewing self-injury related content, or messaging about self-injury with online or offline friends. This study examined the frequency and types of online self-injury activities in which adolescents engage, perceived functions that these activities serve, and associated risk for self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs). Participants were 589 psychiatrically-hospitalized adolescents (M(age) = 14.88), who completed self-report measures assessing online self-injury activities, perceived functions and consequences of these activities, and SITBs.
Adolescents; Suicide; Social media; Online; Self-injury