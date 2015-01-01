Abstract

Present systems for road traffic surveillance largely utilize MEMS magnetometers for the purpose of vehicle detection and classification. Magnetoresistive sensing or LR oscillation circuitry are technologies providing the sensors with the competitive advantage which lies in the energy efficiency and low price. There are several chip suppliers on the market who specialize in the development of these sensors. The aim of this paper is to compare available sensors from the viewpoint of their suitability for traffic measurements. A summary of the achieved results is given in the form of the score for each sensor. The introduced sensor chart should provide the audience with knowledge about pros and cons of sensors, especially if intended for the purposes of road traffic surveillance. The authors in this research focused on the specific situation of road traffic monitoring with magnetometers placed at the roadside.

Language: en