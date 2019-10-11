|
Wang SS, Li M, Wang WW. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(12): 926-927.
硫酸二甲酯泄漏致职业性急性中毒一例
Dimethyl sulfate is a colorless, oily liquid with a slight onion odor. It is commonly used as a methylating agent in the chemical industry and has a strong irritating and corrosive effect on mucous membranes and skin. The dismantling of production equipment, the recycling and processing of waste storage barrels, equipment repairs, production operations, and raw material transportation all have acute dimethyl sulfate poisoning risks, and are prone to group injuries. We reported a leak of dimethyl sulfate during trial production. Occupational acute poisoning accident caused by improper handling at the accident site.
Language: zh