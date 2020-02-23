|
Abstract
|
Occupational chronic n-hexane poisoning is an occupational disease with multiple peripheral nerve damage as the main clinical manifestation after long-term exposure to n-hexane. From 2016 to 2019, Shenzhen Occupational Disease Prevention and Treatment Institute diagnosed and treated 21 patients with occupational chronic n-hexane poisoning. After comprehensive treatments such as nerve nutrition, circulation improvement, and rehabilitation physiotherapy, 5 of them had clinical symptoms and neuro-EMG. After the obvious improvement, there were frequent episodes of muscle twitching, pain, and autonomic symptoms such as hyperhidrosis, fatigue, and insomnia, which seriously affected the patient's life and work. [Google Translate]
Language: zh