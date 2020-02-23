Abstract

Occupational chronic n-hexane poisoning is an occupational disease with multiple peripheral nerve damage as the main clinical manifestation after long-term exposure to n-hexane. From 2016 to 2019, Shenzhen Occupational Disease Prevention and Treatment Institute diagnosed and treated 21 patients with occupational chronic n-hexane poisoning. After comprehensive treatments such as nerve nutrition, circulation improvement, and rehabilitation physiotherapy, 5 of them had clinical symptoms and neuro-EMG. After the obvious improvement, there were frequent episodes of muscle twitching, pain, and autonomic symptoms such as hyperhidrosis, fatigue, and insomnia, which seriously affected the patient's life and work. [Google Translate]





职业性慢性正己烷中毒是由于长期接触正己烷后出现的以多发性周围神经损害为主要临床表现的职业病。2016年至2019年，深圳市职业病防治院诊断并收治职业性慢性正己烷中毒患者21例，经营养神经、改善循环、康复理疗等综合治疗后，其中5例在临床症状及神经肌电图均明显好转后，出现发作性频繁肌肉颤动抽搐、疼痛，伴有手足多汗、乏力、失眠等自主神经症状，严重影响患者生活和工作，现报告如下。

Language: zh