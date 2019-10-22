Abstract

In recent years, a large number of studies have been conducted on the pathophysiological mechanism of delayed encephalopathy after acute carbon monoxide poisoning (DEACMP), and various theoretical mechanisms and theories have been proposed, but they have not been fully explained. The Rho/ROCK signal pathway is a signal transduction pathway ubiquitous in eukaryotic cells, which plays an important role in the regulation of cytoskeletal protein migration, proliferation, apoptosis and other basic cell life activities. At present, there are few reports about Rho/ROCK signaling pathway and DEACMP. We discuss the research progress of the two to analyze the important role of Rho/ROCK signaling pathway in the pathogenesis of DEACMP. [Google Translate]



近年来，针对急性一氧化碳中毒迟发性脑病（delayed encephalopathy after acute carbon monoxide poisoning，DEACMP）的病理生理机制开展了大量研究，并提出多种理论机制与学说，但未能对其作出完全解释。而Rho/ROCK信号通路是普遍存在于真核细胞中的信号转导通路，在调节细胞骨架蛋白迁移、增殖、凋亡等细胞基本生命活动过程中起重要作用。目前关于Rho/ROCK信号通路与DEACMP的相关研究鲜有报道，我们通过讨论两者研究进展，分析Rho/ROCK信号通路在DEACMP发病机制中的重要作用。

Language: zh