Huany YQ, Peng ZR. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(12): 956-960.
急性一氧化碳中毒迟发性脑病与Rho/ROCK信号通路研究进展
(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
In recent years, a large number of studies have been conducted on the pathophysiological mechanism of delayed encephalopathy after acute carbon monoxide poisoning (DEACMP), and various theoretical mechanisms and theories have been proposed, but they have not been fully explained. The Rho/ROCK signal pathway is a signal transduction pathway ubiquitous in eukaryotic cells, which plays an important role in the regulation of cytoskeletal protein migration, proliferation, apoptosis and other basic cell life activities. At present, there are few reports about Rho/ROCK signaling pathway and DEACMP. We discuss the research progress of the two to analyze the important role of Rho/ROCK signaling pathway in the pathogenesis of DEACMP. [Google Translate]
Language: zh