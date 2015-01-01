Abstract

Sleep disturbance is prevalent among service members; however, little is known about factors that compromise sleep in unique operational environments, such as naval ships. Given the importance of sleep to health and performance, it is critical to identify both causes and potential solutions to this serious issue. The objective of this qualitative study was to elucidate the barriers to sleep and the strategies service members use to improve their sleep and combat fatigue while living and working aboard ships (i.e., underway).Interviews were conducted with 22 active duty service members assigned to sea duty. The semi-structured interview guide assessed the experiences of service members sleeping in shipboard environments. Interview transcripts were analyzed using applied thematic content analysis by two independent coders.Participants were largely male (77.8%) and enlisted (88.9%). The most common barrier to obtaining sufficient sleep was stress, followed by rotating schedules, and environmental factors (e.g., noise and light). Additionally, many participants reported prioritizing other activities over sleep when off duty. Many participants did not report using any specific strategies to improve their sleep while underway. Among those who did, most described mitigating environmental barriers (e.g., noise-cancelling headphones or sleep masks). However, some participants also acknowledged these strategies are not always feasible, either attributable to cost or because sailors must be able to respond to alarms or commands. Notably, few sailors reported using stress mitigation or relaxation strategies to help sleep. Ingesting caffeine was the only strategy sailors reported using to alert themselves while fatigued.Service members reported many unique barriers to sleep in the shipboard environment, yet many did not report the use of strategies to mitigate them. Further, few used alerting techniques when fatigued. This at-risk population could benefit from targeted educational interventions on sleep-promoting behaviors, prioritization of sleep, and fatigue mitigation.

