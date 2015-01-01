Abstract

While public schools assume more and more responsibility for children in the face of continually diminishing resources, it seems that families continue to abdicate their role in the raising of children. Empirical evidence supports this trend and therefore it seems imperative that school personnel take seriously this expanded responsibility even if they do not want to do it. Since the school has assumed the role of the child's nourisher and protector as well as educator, then school personnel have become the font line of defense against children being neglected, abused, or both, by their parents, caretakers, or other members of their families. Mandated reporters frequently operate under the impression that before they report a situation of neglect or abuse they must have evidence that would stand on its own in court. Careful reading of the state statutes mandating reporting should immediately dissuade them from this faulty and sometimes dangerous impression. This study examines perceived levels of awareness and preparedness of Teacher Education majors at a Mid-west university regarding the role of mandated reporter.

Language: en