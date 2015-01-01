Abstract

This study looked at attributions made about an individual based solely on his/her name. Participants read an abstract written by a target person and were then asked to answer questions about the target. Although the abstracts were identical, the target's name varied based on gender (male/female) and race/ethnicity (White, Black, Hispanic, Asian). Significant differences were found in judgments of IQ, income, writing ability, and likeability, depending on the target's implied race/ethnicity and gender. Targets with Black and Hispanic names received consistently lower ratings than those with White and Asian names. This research has important implications across a wide variety of sectors, including education in which the growing trend is online.

