Burget F, Douša P, Kloub M, KozÁk T, Pleva L, Rogalewicz V. Acta Chir. Orthop. Traumatol. Cech. 2020; 87(6): 438-446.
PURPOSE OF THE STUDY This thesis presents the very current topic of general hospital preparedness to deal with crisis situations in mass casualty incidents. MATERIAL AND METHODS The key part of the work consists in a questionnaire survey of 26 foreign and domestic respondents, which provides a very good description of this issue in various countries of the world. The group is divided into health facilities in developed and developing countries of the world according to the UN Human Development Index. Another sub-group consists of hospitals in areas with a higher frequency of terrorist attacks and a separate group is formed by 5 hospitals in the Czech Republic. Based on the results of the questionnaire survey, the preparedness of hospitals for dealing with mass casualty incidents is compared in both the groups according to the advancement of the country and also in the subgroup of hospitals in the Czech Republic and in countries with frequent terrorist attacks. The maximum achievable score evaluating the hospital readiness is 20 points. The data obtained by the questionnaire survey is evaluated using statistical methods.
