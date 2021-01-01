Abstract

To understand the range of psychosocial outcomes associated with a mass violence incident (MVI), there is a need to study posttraumatic growth (PTG). PTG is the experience of positive change that can result from contending with highly challenging life crises (Tedeschi & Calhoun, 1996). Studies have documented how characteristics of the individual, their trauma exposure, and how they cope or process the event can influence PTG. However, to our knowledge, none have addressed how the activities in which an individual may engage in following the trauma can influence PTG. Following a mass murder that impacted a university community, this study examined how pretragedy factors, objective exposure, psychosocial factors (e.g., core beliefs, posttraumatic stress symptoms, social support), and the posttragedy activities in which participants engaged may influence PTG. The posttragedy activities assessed were Mental Health Services, Informational Support, Grieving and Remembrance, Taking Action, and Coping Activities. Participants (N = 116; 68.1% female; 40% White, 31.3% Asian/Pacific Islander, 14.8% biracial, and 13.9% Latinx) who were enrolled in a college adjustment study the year prior to the tragedy were recontacted and asked to complete an online survey approximately 5-6 months following the MVI. Hierarchical regression results revealed that core beliefs and the posttragedy activity category of Taking Action were associated with PTG.



FINDINGS contribute to our understanding of the influences on PTG for university students impacted by a MVI and highlight the need to further examine the role of posttragedy activities, such as Taking Action on posttragedy adjustment. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

