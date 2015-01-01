Abstract

Most intoxications caused by inhalation are due to carbon monoxide (CO). Usually the reasons are fires in buildings from which people cannot escape quickly enough, open fire places or carbon monoxide emissions from combustion plants. In Germany, there are more than 4000 intoxications and over 600 fatalities resulting from CO poisining every year. Although there is a general awareness of the risks associated with CO, the specific risks and especially methods of protection are not sufficiently known.

Language: de