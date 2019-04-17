|
Gerards MHG, Marcellis RGJ, Poeze M, Lenssen AF, Meijer K, de Bie RA. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e9.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls are a common cause of injuries and hospitalization among older adults. While conventional balance training appears effective in preventing falls, a relatively large number of training sessions are needed and retention of the effects after the training period is hard to accomplish. This may be because these interventions are not sufficiently task-specific for the mechanism of falls. Many falls in older adults occur due to unexpected external perturbations during gait, such as trips. Therefore, there is increasing interest in perturbation-based balance training (PBT), which is a more task-specific intervention to improve reactive balance control after unexpected perturbations. The literature suggests that PBT may be more effective and require fewer training sessions to reduce falls incidence in older adults, than conventional balance training. We aim to evaluate the effect of a three-session PBT protocol on balance control, daily life falls and fear of falling. Secondly, we will evaluate the acceptability of the PBT protocol.
Language: en
Aged; Prevention; Accidental falls; Older adults; Balance; Perturbation