Citation
Akosile CO, Igwemmadu CK, Okoye EC, Odole AC, Mgbeojedo UG, Fabunmi AA, Onwuakagba IU. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e12.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Physical activity (PA), fear of falling (FOF) and quality of life (QOL) are very important constructs in geriatrics. The interplay among these constructs may vary between community-dwelling and assisted-living older adults. However, studies comparing the wellbeing of community-dwelling older adults with those residing in the assisted-living facilities (ALFs) are rather rare especially from developing countries. This study was aimed at comparing PA, FOF and QOL between assisted-living and community-dwelling older adults and also determining the correlations amongst the constructs for each group.
Keywords
Physical activity; Older adults; Assisted-living facilities; Community-dwelling; Comparison; Fear of falling and quality of life