Citation
Li Q, Yu W, Qu Y, Wang JQ, Mao N, Kang H. BMC Neurol. 2021; 21(1): e8.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Clinically, bromadiolone poisoning is characterized by severe bleeding complications in various organs and tissues. Bromadiolone-induced toxic encephalopathy is extremely rare. Here, we report a special case of bromadiolone-induced reversible toxic encephalopathy in a patient who had symmetrical lesions in the deep white matter. CASE PRESENTATION: A 23-year-old woman mainly presented with dizziness, fatigue, alalia and unsteady gait after the ingestion of bromadiolone. The laboratory examinations showed normal coagulation levels. Brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed apparent diffusion restriction in the bilateral deep white matter. The clinical manifestations and MRI alterations were reversible within one month of treatment with vitamin K. The neuropsychological assessment showed no neurodegenerative changes at the 2-year follow-up.
Language: en
Keywords
Poisoning; Bromadiolone; Superwarfarin; Toxic encephalopathy