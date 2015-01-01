Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although earlier studies have demonstrated that circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders (CRSWD) are more prevalent in visually impaired individuals, the actual prevalence of CRSWD and insomnia among the visually impaired Japanese population remains unclear. The aim of this cross-sectional, telephone-based study was to estimate the prevalence of CRSWD and insomnia, and explore factors associated with CRSWD and insomnia among visually impaired Japanese individuals.



METHODS: A nationwide telephone survey was conducted among visually-impaired individuals through local branches of the Japan Federation of the Blind. In total, 157 visually impaired individuals were eligible for this study. Demographic information and information about visual impairments, lifestyle, and sleep patterns were assessed using questionnaires and subsequent telephone interviews. CRSWD and insomnia were defined according to the International Classification of Sleep Disorders-Third Edition criteria.



RESULTS: The prevalence of CRSWD in visually impaired individuals was 33.1%. Among those with CRSWD, a non-24-h/irregular sleep-wake rhythm type was the most frequently observed (26.8%), followed by an advanced sleep-wake phase type and a delayed sleep-wake phase type (3.8 and 2.5%, respectively). Furthermore, 28.7% of the visually impaired individuals were found to have insomnia. In the visually impaired individuals, the absence of light perception, unemployment, living alone, and use of hypnotics were significantly associated with CRSWD, whereas only the use of hypnotics was extracted as a marginally associated factor of insomnia.



CONCLUSIONS: CRSWD and insomnia were highly prevalent in visually impaired Japanese individuals. The presence of CRSWD among the visually impaired individuals was associated with a lack of light perception and/or social zeitgebers.

Language: en