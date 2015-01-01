|
Katsu A, Tyack Z, Mackey M, Elliott JM, Mackenzie L. BMJ Open 2021; 11(1): e044145.
INTRODUCTION: Cutaneous burns can have a catastrophic effect on people's lives and may restrict opportunities for employment due to physical impairment and psychosocial deficits. Failure or delay in return to work can result in loss of income and support for the family unit. It can also negatively affect life role and identity and present difficulties with future opportunities. Current literature indicates multiple discrete influences on return to work as a result of burn injury but an understanding of how working-aged adults resume employment after burn injury is lacking. This scoping review will provide a comprehensive overview of the current literature by mapping and consolidating knowledge in this area of burn recovery and thus provide an informative basis for developing return-to-work programmes for survivors of burn injury.
