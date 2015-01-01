Abstract

Pediatric traumatic brain injury (pTBI) is a major community health concern. Due to ongoing maturation, injury to the brain at a young age can have devastating consequences in later life. However, how pTBI affects brain development, including white matter maturation, is still poorly understood. Here, we used advanced diffusion weighted imaging (DWI) to assess chronic white matter changes after experimental pTBI. Mice at post-natal day 21 sustained a TBI using the controlled cortical impact model and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was performed at 6 months post-injury using a 4.7 T Bruker scanner. Four diffusion shells with 81 directions and b-values of 1000, 3000, 5000, and 7000s/mm(2) were acquired and analyzed using MRtrix3 software. Advanced DWI metrics, including fiber density, fiber cross-section and a combined fiber density and cross-section measure, were investigated together with three track-weighted images (TWI): the average pathlength map, mean curvature and the track density image. These advanced metrics were compared to traditional diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) metrics which indicated that TBI injured mice had reduced fractional anisotropy and increased radial diffusivity in the white matter when compared to age-matched sham controls. Consistent with previous findings, fiber density and TWI metrics appeared to be more sensitive to white matter changes than DTI metrics, revealing widespread reductions in fiber density and TWI metrics in pTBI mice compared to sham controls. These results provide additional support for the use of advanced DWI metrics in assessing white matter degeneration following injury and highlight the chronic outcomes that can follow pTBI.

Language: en