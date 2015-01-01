|
Bayat A, Hoseinabadi R, Saki N, Sanayi R. Cureus 2020; 12(11): e11813.
(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)
Introduction Patients with dizziness and vertigo usually experience psychological, physical, and social functioning limitations that may affect their daily living activities. In order to better understand disability and anxiety in patients with vertigo, in the present study we aimed to investigate the correlation between disability and anxiety in four different types of diseases causing vertigo. Moreover, the difference between the observed disabilities in these etiologies of vertigo was studied.
anxiety; dizziness; benign paroxysmal positional vertigo; central vertigo; meniere’s disease; unilateral weakness; vertigo; vestibular diseases